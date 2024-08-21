GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Claiming credit for Athikadavu-Avinashi project, AIADMK MLAs shower petals at Muriandampalayam pond in Tiruppur

Updated - August 21, 2024 11:52 pm IST

Published - August 21, 2024 11:51 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK MLAs celebrate the completion of Athikadavu-Avinashi project at Sevur village in Tiruppur district on Wednesday.

AIADMK MLAs celebrate the completion of Athikadavu-Avinashi project at Sevur village in Tiruppur district on Wednesday.

Claiming credit for the Athikadavu-Avinashi project that was inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin last week, AIADMK MLAs on Wednesday celebrated fructification of the project at Sevur village in Tiruppur district.

The DMK government had only delayed implementation of the project that had already been completed to the extent 90% by two-and-a-half years, former Ministers K.A. Sengottaiyan and S.P. Velumani alleged, explaining that the project for which late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had sanctioned funds following her promise made in 2014 was almost completed by the AIADMK government led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

It was the AIADMK regime that fulfilled the 65-year-old demand of the farming community in the Western region by sanctioning the State’s own funds. Ninety percent of the work was carried out under the AIADMK regime at an expenditure of ₹1,652 crore whereafter the task got stalled due to COVID lockdown and change in regime.

The DMK government had taken so far to complete the 10 percent of left out works, the former Ministers pointed out.

They were joined for showering of petals in Muriandampalayam pond by other MLAs representing constituencies across the Western region: Pollachi Jayaraman, P.R.G. Arunkumar, A.K. Selvaraj, V.P. Kandhasamy, Amulkandhasamy, Damodaran, K.N. Vijayakumar, and Jayakumar.

