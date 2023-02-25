Civilization nurtured by Siruvani river celebrated at literary festival in Coimbatore

February 25, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Talks on short stories, poetry and other intellectual facets pertaining to the region by eminent scholars marked the first of the two-day ‘Siruvani Literature Festival’ at the P.S.G. College of Arts and Science in Coimbatore on Saturday.

The event was conducted under the heads: Padaipparangam, Panpattu Arangam, and Ilakkiya Arangam.

Generations down the line ought to know about the literary and research works on the Siruvani civilization, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said, inaugurating the event in the presence of Director of Public Libraries K. Elambahavath, Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap, College Principal D. Brindha, and Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education Kalaiselvi.

‘Siruvani Literature Festival’ is one of the five such events conducted by the State Government geography-wise for keeping people moored in local culture, the Collector said.

A book exhibition, and photo exhibition on tribal culture at the venue attracted several footfalls.

College students took part in elocution, poetry, and quiz competitions on the literature.

Literary talks on the topics Agamum Puramum - Sangam Muthal Navinam Varai, Varalaru Valikattum, Narkavithaikalai Kandeduthal, Pudhiya Thalaimuraiyin Kadhaigal, Tamil Sirukathaigalil Vattara Vaazhviyal, Gandhiyum Ezhudalum, Pazhangudiyinar Ilakkiyam - Kurallatravargalin Kural, Nigal Kalaigalum Navina Ilakkiyamum., and many other topics of interest were delivered on the occasion.