Civil work completed for TIDEL Neo Park at Rakkipalayam near Avinashi

Published - October 05, 2024 09:00 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau
The TIDEL Neo Park is coming up at Rs. 40 crore as a ground plus seven-floor structure at Rakkipalayam village near Avinashi in Tiruppur district.

| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The civil work for the TIDEL Neo Park at Tirumuruganpoondi near Avinashi in Tiruppur district has almost been completed.

The TIDEL Neo Park coming up at ₹40 crore as a ground plus seven-floor structure at Rakkipalayam village has a built-up space of 60,000 sq. ft. Each floor will have a built-up space of 6,500 sq.ft. There are robust enquiries for occupation of the built-up space, according to information provided by the district administration.

So far, 55% of the work have been completed. The remaining work pertaining to mechanical, electrical and plumbing works will be completed before December by the TIDEL Park Limited, according to an official source.

The built-up space is to be provided for IT/ ITeS/ Office purposes as ‘warm shell’. The tender envisages completion of the civil works, HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning), electrical high tension/ low tension provision, diesel generator sets, Integrated Building Management System, fire protection, plumbing, structural facade, landscaping, sewage treatment plant, water treatment plant and external works.

Tiruppur figures along with Salem, Villupuram, Thanjavur, Erode, Karur and a few other places as ideal location for Mini IT Park. The State government had said it was establishing such Mini Tidel Parks to extend the IT services sector across Tamil Nadu and boost the development of Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns, to facilitate businesses to have access to world class spaces across the state at affordable cost for higher competitiveness.

As the interest in SEZ IT Parks promoted by ELCOT had been impacted by the sunset clause and cumbersome procedures involving entry, operation and exit, TIDEL saw a solution in TIDEL Neo. The locations for TIDEL Neo Parks were identified based on market demand assessment.

