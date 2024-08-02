Civil Supplies Minister inaugurates projects in Krishnagiri

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani inaugurated various projects at a cumulative cost of ₹37.29 lakh in Hosur on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He inaugurated a fair price shop at ₹8 lakh in Hosur Corporation limits and two anganwadi buildings at ₹29.29 lakh in Sanasandiram.

Earlier, Mr. Sakkarapani distributed bicycles to 1,340 students at ₹64.34 lakh at RV Government Boys Higher Secondary School.

The Minister said that after the DMK government took charge, Krishngiri district received 16 full-time fair price outlets; 68 part-time outlets and 39 part-time outlets were upgraded to full-time outlets. A total of 123 fair price outlets were opened benefitting over 47,089 family card holders.

In addition, under the MLA local area development funds, a new fair price outlet at ₹8 lakh was opened in KCC Nagar in Hosur to benefit over 250 family card holders. Similarly, new fair price outlets had also been opened in various parts of Hosur benefitting over 750 family card holders, the Minister said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.