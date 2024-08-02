GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Civil Supplies Minister inaugurates projects in Krishnagiri

Published - August 02, 2024 07:48 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani inaugurated various projects at a cumulative cost of ₹37.29 lakh in Hosur on Friday.

He inaugurated a fair price shop at ₹8 lakh in Hosur Corporation limits and two anganwadi buildings at ₹29.29 lakh in Sanasandiram.

Earlier, Mr. Sakkarapani distributed bicycles to 1,340 students at ₹64.34 lakh at RV Government Boys Higher Secondary School.

The Minister said that after the DMK government took charge, Krishngiri district received 16 full-time fair price outlets; 68 part-time outlets and 39 part-time outlets were upgraded to full-time outlets. A total of 123 fair price outlets were opened benefitting over 47,089 family card holders.

In addition, under the MLA local area development funds, a new fair price outlet at ₹8 lakh was opened in KCC Nagar in Hosur to benefit over 250 family card holders. Similarly, new fair price outlets had also been opened in various parts of Hosur benefitting over 750 family card holders, the Minister said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.