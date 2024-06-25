ADVERTISEMENT

Civil supplies meeting convened in Dharmapuri

Published - June 25, 2024 08:49 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

The District level monitoring Committee’s quarterly meeting on the civil supplies and public distribution of essential commodities was held here chaired by Collector K. Shanthi.

The district-level monitoring committee assessed the functioning of the civil supplies distribution under the mandates of the National Food Security Act, 2013 and the Tamil Nadu Food Security Act, 2017 that ensures distribution of quality supplies.

Collector Shanthi urged officials to ensure the timely transfer of oil and pulses to all fair-price outlets and ensure their quality. Starting from June 2023, 2 kgs of ragi will be distributed to family card holders. For this quarter, the Collector instructed the civil supplies department to ensure 100% distribution of essential commodities to all outlets for a period up to September 2024 on the assessment of consumption inorder to ensure there was no shortfall during distribution.

Further, fair price outlets have also been advised to ensure quality and quantity of the commodities.

