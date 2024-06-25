GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Civil supplies meeting convened in Dharmapuri

Published - June 25, 2024 08:49 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

The District level monitoring Committee’s quarterly meeting on the civil supplies and public distribution of essential commodities was held here chaired by Collector K. Shanthi.

The district-level monitoring committee assessed the functioning of the civil supplies distribution under the mandates of the National Food Security Act, 2013 and the Tamil Nadu Food Security Act, 2017 that ensures distribution of quality supplies.

Collector Shanthi urged officials to ensure the timely transfer of oil and pulses to all fair-price outlets and ensure their quality. Starting from June 2023, 2 kgs of ragi will be distributed to family card holders. For this quarter, the Collector instructed the civil supplies department to ensure 100% distribution of essential commodities to all outlets for a period up to September 2024 on the assessment of consumption inorder to ensure there was no shortfall during distribution.

Further, fair price outlets have also been advised to ensure quality and quantity of the commodities.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.