Civil supplies grievances may be raised to the control room in Krishnagiri

The Hindu Bureau KRISHNAGIRI
October 03, 2022 19:32 IST

Service deficiencies in fair price outlets can now be questioned and brought to light by raising complaints to the block level officials and to the civil supplies control room here. 

In an administration release, Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy has urged public to raise their grievances and complaints on deficiencies at the fair price outlets here in the district.

The district has 1,058 fair price shops servicing over 5,15,853 family cards provisioning for rice, wheat, pulses, oil and sugar.

Service deficiencies and malpractices in the outlets may now be reported at the block-level at the following corresponding numbers: Krishnagiri (7338720529); Kaveripattinam (7338720530); Bargur (7338720531); Uthangarai (7338720532); Mathur (7338720533); Vepanapalli (7338720534); Hosur (7338720535); Shoolagiri (7338720536); Kelamangalam (7338720537); and Thally (7338720538).

Further, the district-level control room of Civil Supplies may be contacted on 7338720528. Public are urged to avail the facility and voice their grievances.

