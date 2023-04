April 06, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

A special grievance redress meeting for the public distribution system will be held by the Department of Civil Supplies in the following blocks on April 8 from 10 a.m to 1 p.m.

It will be held in Krishnagiri at Gothigulapalli village; in Uthangarai at Veeranakuppam; in Pochampalli at Damadarahalli; in Bargur at Thogarapalli junction; Shoolagir at Ulagam village; in Hosur at Eluvapalli village (Bagalur); in Denkanikottai at Arulalam; and in Anchetty at Damsanapalli.