Civil Supplies Commissioner inspects TNCSC godowns

Updated - May 18, 2024 05:05 pm IST

Published - May 18, 2024 02:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Har Sahay Meena, Principal Secretary and Commissioner of Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department said that all Public Distribution System outlets and Civil Supplies Corporation Godowns will be provided with toilet facilities in a phased manner.

He inspected the Godowns at Karumathampatti, Poosaripalayam and Somanur and later talking to reporters he said that upgradation of PDS outlets is getting greater impetus and proposals are welcome to upgrade the PDS outlets that lacked basic infrastructure. He was accompanied by District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati and District Revenue Officer M. Sharmila.

Mr. Meena said that the Coimbatore District was serving 11,42,536 card holders through 1,536 ration shops.

