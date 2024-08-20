Civil Supplies CID seizes 5.5 tonnes of ration rice near Coimbatore

The Civil Supplies CID (CS CID) wing of the police on Tuesday seized 5.5 tonnes of rice meant for supply through the public distribution system from a place near Karamadai in Coimbatore district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police arrested six persons, namely Vijayakumar, Ayyasamy alias Suresh, Chandran, Velkumar alias Sekar, Sasi and Annakumar.

The CS CID sleuths carried out searches at Chinna Thottipalayam near Karamadai and found the ration rice stacked in a warehouse, a truck and in two four-wheel vehicles.

The police arrested the six persons, who were engaged in illegal collection and hoarding of ration rice, and seized the truck, the two four-wheel vehicles and eight motorcycles.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.