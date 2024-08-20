GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Civil Supplies CID seizes 5.5 tonnes of ration rice near Coimbatore

Published - August 20, 2024 10:15 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Civil Supplies CID (CS CID) wing of the police on Tuesday seized 5.5 tonnes of rice meant for supply through the public distribution system from a place near Karamadai in Coimbatore district.

The police arrested six persons, namely Vijayakumar, Ayyasamy alias Suresh, Chandran, Velkumar alias Sekar, Sasi and Annakumar.

The CS CID sleuths carried out searches at Chinna Thottipalayam near Karamadai and found the ration rice stacked in a warehouse, a truck and in two four-wheel vehicles.

The police arrested the six persons, who were engaged in illegal collection and hoarding of ration rice, and seized the truck, the two four-wheel vehicles and eight motorcycles.

