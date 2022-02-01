Civil Supplies CID seizes 4,800 kg of ration rice in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

01 February 2022 14:04 IST

In separate incidents, two men had bought the rice at cheap rates from residents and stocked it, in order to sell it at high prices to migrant workers

The Civil Supplies CID (CS CID) of the police, Coimbatore unit, on Monday seized 4,800 kg of rice that was illegally procured and stored by two men.In the first incident, CS CID sleuths led by inspector Menaka searched a warehouse on Thaneerpandal Road in the city on Monday noon, based on the information that a person namely Kannan had stocked rice meant to be supplied through the public distribution system (PDS). The District Supply Officer was also present.They found that Kannan had stocked 3,700 kg of ration rice in the warehouse.The investigation by the CS CID team found that Kannan procured ration rice from people in the locality at a very low price and stocked it to sell it to guest workers at a high price. The police are on the lookout for Kannan.On Monday evening, the CS CID team searched a warehouse at Tatabad near Gandhipuram where a person namely Salam had stocked 1,100 kg of ration rice.According to officers, Salam also purchased ration rice from residents in and around Gandhipuram at cheap rates for selling it to migrant workers at a high prices. Salam was arrested.

Advertising

Advertising