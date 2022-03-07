Civil Supplies CID seizes 3,250 kg ration rice in Coimbatore

The Civil Supplies CID (CS CID), Coimbatore unit, seized 3,250 kg rice, which is meat to be distributed through public distribution system, from a warehouse in P.N. Pudur here on Sunday.

According to the officials, a combined team of Coimbatore CSCID unit and Coimbatore flying squad Tahsildar searched a warehouse at P.N. Pudur on Vadavalli Road, based on specific information, on Sunday night.

The officials said that a person named Maruthamuthu alias Muthukumar had hoarded ration rice in the warehouse. The search team found a total of 3,250 kg rice ration rice that was stored in 65 bags in the warehouse.

Officials said that Maruthamuthu purchased ration rice from people in the locality at very low price and sold the same for higher prices to guest workers and others who wanted it. The CS CID on Monday registered a case against Maruthamuthu who was at large.