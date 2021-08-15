Civil Supplies CID seizes 26,400 litres of adulterated diesel in two months, 10 held

The Civil Supplies CID (CS CID) has arrested 10 persons and seized 26,400 litres of adulterated diesel in the last two months in the region.

A statement issued by the CS CID said that eight vehicles, including five tanker trucks, were seized for transporting adulterated diesel in Salem, Namakkal and Coimbatore districts during the special drive.

In one of the cases, a CS CID team seized a tanker truck containing 4,000 litres of adulterated diesel at Sankagiri - Kuppanur junction in Salem district in the early hours of Friday. The truck came from Coimbatore district. The team arrested driver of the truck R. Mathiyazhagan, helper S. Selvam and its owner Inbaraj of Tiruppur. They were sent to judicial remand.

In another case, CS CID personnel seized 4,000 litres of adulterated diesel from a tanker truck and a mini goods carrier fitted with a tank near Ettimadai on August 8. Drivers of the vehicles Sabapathy and Selva Karuppaiah were arrested.

Other seizures were made in Namakkal and Salem districts.

The statement said that CS CID will initiate proceedings to slap provision of the Goondas Act against those who involve in the adulteration, transportation and sales of adulterated fuel.