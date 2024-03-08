Civil Supplies CID seized 15 tonnes of ration rice from poultry farm near Coimbatore

March 08, 2024 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Civil Supplies - CID (CS CID) wing of the police has seized 15.04 tonnes of rice meant for supply through the public distribution system from a poultry farm near Sulur in Coimbatore district. The police registered a case against six persons and arrested three of them in connection with the hoarding of ration rice.

CS CID sleuths received specific information on Thursday that some persons were hoarding ration rice at a poultry farm at Selakarachal, near Sulur. They searched the poultry farm on Thursday and found ration rice in 264 bags, each weighing 40 kg. Besides the 10.56 tonnes of ration rice, there were 4.48 tonnes of broken ration rice, which was stored in 112 bags of 40 kg each.

The police arrested Durai Murugan (36), G. Sasikumar (40) and S. Arun (35), all hailing from Selakarachal. According to the police, Murugan, Sasikumar and Arun collected ration rice at cheap rates from ration card holders.

Murugan used to transport the rice procured from the ration card holders to the poultry farm, which was run by Senthil Kumar (37), his father M. Ramasamy, (65) and mother R. Mallika (55) at Selakarachal. CS CID personnel found out that the ration rice bought at cheap rates was being used as feed at the poultry farm.

Murugan, Sasikumar and Arun were produced before court and were sent to judicial remand on Friday. CS CID team was on the lookout for Senthil Kumar, Ramasamy and Mallika.

