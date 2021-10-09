Civil services prelims examination in 25 centres today

The Union Public Service Commission preliminary examination will be held at 25 centres in the district on Sunday. A meeting to review the arrangements for the examination was held at the Collectorate on Saturday.

A release said Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation Managing Director G. Prakash, the observer for the district for the examination, held a meeting in the presence of Collector G.S. Sameeran, District Revenue Officer P.S. Leela Alex, Deputy Commissioner of Police Uma, Sub-Collector, Pollachi, Thakare Subham Dnyandeorao and others.

The release said 10,955 candidates had chosen to appear for the examination. The administration had deployed eight assistant coordinators in the rank of deputy collectors 25 examination supervisors in the rank of tahsildars at one each a centre, 46 deputy supervisors and 931 hall supervisors.

All of the officials would be working under the coordination supervisor, the District Collector.

The police would be deploying enough personnel at the examination centres, where mobile phone jammers were in place. The administration had asked Tangedco to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the centres and the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation to ply buses to the centres from Ukkadam, Kavundampalayam, Singanallur, Sulur and Pollachi.

The candidates would do well to report before 8.30 a.m. for the forenoon session and before 1.30 p.m. for the afternoon session with their e-admit card, the release said and appealed to them to follow all the Commission-given guidelines.

In addition, they should also wear mask and maintain physical distance, the release added.