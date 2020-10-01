Civil services exam to be held on Sunday

Civil services preliminary examination will be conducted in 21 centres in Coimbatore district on October 4.

According to a release from the district administration, the examination will be held in the morning and afternoon. Candidates should report at the centres one hour before the scheduled time with their e-admit cards. If the photo in the admit card is not clear, they should bring a photo and identity card. They should not bring mobile phones or digital watches to the centres and should follow all the safety protocols to be protected from COVID-19. The candidates should use only black ball point pens.

Bus service has been arranged from Ukkadam, Koundampalayam and Pollachi to the examination centres.

The Central and State government officials would supervise the arrangements made at the centres, the release said.