‘Civil service preparation a beautiful journey of remodelling yourself’

Civil service preparation for any aspirant will be a beautiful journey of “remodelling yourself”. Whether you clear your goal in a year or not, you can experience the progress in your life’s journey, as it would make you a better person, being dutiful, said D. Bharath Pradeep, an Indian Forest Service Officer.

He made the observation at The Hindu and Shankar IAS Academy organised UPSC Aspirants Meet held at the Rathinam College of Arts and Science on Wednesday.

As a civil servant, one can bridge the inequality in the society and the determination has helped him to become one. The power to serve the society and the change you can make is the highest motivator. He shared the story of how he cleared prelims / mains in his first attempt in 2020 and how the failure in interview made him aware of his short-comings and overcoming the failure, with sustainable efforts. Self-realisation and creation of your own strong identify would help to focus better.

He also advised the students to focus on the process - be it daily preparation / systemic plans to cover up the topics and keep abreast of the current affairs to be successful. Such determination, planning and hard work would turn your tough days into beautiful memories.

During the interaction session with the students, he explained how he could came out of the addiction of social media and be focussed. He also advised the students to take the support of mentors, apart from the self-study, which would help them to overcome difficult phases.

Earlier, R. Yashimi , Chief Executive Officer of Shankar IAS Academy, Coimbatore along with M. Gangatharan of Shankar IAS Academy provided an overview of UPSC examinations. They motivated the students with live quizzing and instant gratification, to make the session interactive. The session provided the required pep and inspiration to the students to make themselves aware of careers through civil service examinations.

S. Balasubramanian, principal, Rathinam College of Arts & Science, Coimbatore presided over the meeting. A series of sessions are planned by The Hindu Group in association with Shankar IAS Academy.

