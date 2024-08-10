Civil servants must focus on their physical, intellectual, and spiritual well-being, and have financial discipline, Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi told UPSC toppers in Coimbatore on Saturday (August 10, 2024).

The Governor was speaking at PSG College of Technology in the city, where the Young Indians (Yi) Coimbatore Chapter and Shambavi Samkalp IAS Academy organised a felicitation ceremony for 19 toppers of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam from the Tamil Nadu cadre this year. The event was titled ‘Building Bharat: Journey Towards 2047’.

Mr. Ravi, a former IPS officer himself, urged the toppers to enter the services with a renewed attitude, “one of relatability with the problems of the marginalised rather than that of rulers.”

“It is vital to remain humble and not let success get to one’s head, while also being kind to staff members and treating them with respect,” he said.

The Governor urged UPSC aspirants not to “waste time reading newspapers and instead, read other worthwhile materials such as books.”

Students allegedly denied entry

A group of students dressed in black were reportedly denied entry to the campus during the Governor’s speech. K. Ramakrishnan, general secretary of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK), criticised the alleged action, stating, “Students in Coimbatore were turned away simply for wearing black clothes, which is strongly condemned. Is the governor intimidated by the colour black?”

