HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Civil Military Liaison Meeting held at Sulur Air Force Station

September 23, 2023 03:44 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

:

A Civil Military Liaison meeting was conducted at the Air Force Station, Sulur on Friday.

Air Commodore Vivart Singh - Air Officer Commanding - Air Force Station - Sulur, District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati, V. Balakrishnan - Commissioner of Police, M. Prathap, Corporation Commissioner, V. Badrinarayanan - Superintendent of Police - Coimbatore, V. Pandarinathan - RDO Coimbatore South and Gopalakrishnan Joint GM - Coimbatore International Airport attended the meeting.

Air Commodore Vivart Sigh spoke on the importance of the station from the national security point of view. While stressing about the importance of a healthy civil military liaison, the Air Officer highlighted the support were rendered to the civil administration by the station in the past in the past and assured that all possible assistance shall always be rendered in the future also whenever required and requested by the civil administration.

The officers from the administration and flight safety verticals of the station explained the efforts carried out for ensuring a good flight safety environment. Issues related to Air Field Environment which include waste management in the close vicinity of the run way in civil location and other aspects affecting flight safety were discussed.

The District Collector assured all possible support and stressed up a health lateral communication between officials AF Station and the State administration. The SP informed that the State Police will render all possible assistance.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.