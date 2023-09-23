Civil Military Liaison Meeting held at Sulur Air Force Station

September 23, 2023 03:44 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A Civil Military Liaison meeting was conducted at the Air Force Station, Sulur on Friday.

Air Commodore Vivart Singh - Air Officer Commanding - Air Force Station - Sulur, District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati, V. Balakrishnan - Commissioner of Police, M. Prathap, Corporation Commissioner, V. Badrinarayanan - Superintendent of Police - Coimbatore, V. Pandarinathan - RDO Coimbatore South and Gopalakrishnan Joint GM - Coimbatore International Airport attended the meeting.

Air Commodore Vivart Sigh spoke on the importance of the station from the national security point of view. While stressing about the importance of a healthy civil military liaison, the Air Officer highlighted the support were rendered to the civil administration by the station in the past in the past and assured that all possible assistance shall always be rendered in the future also whenever required and requested by the civil administration.

The officers from the administration and flight safety verticals of the station explained the efforts carried out for ensuring a good flight safety environment. Issues related to Air Field Environment which include waste management in the close vicinity of the run way in civil location and other aspects affecting flight safety were discussed.

The District Collector assured all possible support and stressed up a health lateral communication between officials AF Station and the State administration. The SP informed that the State Police will render all possible assistance.