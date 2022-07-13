Civic issues dominate Tiruppur Corporation council meeting

Opposition members from All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) locked horns with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) councillors over renaming of the central bus terminus in Tiruppur at the monthly meeting of the corporation held on Tuesday.

A resolution to rename the central bus terminus as ‘Muthamizh Arignar Dr. Kalaignar Karunanidhi Central Bus Terminus,’ was passed in the first council meeting held in May and the same was forwarded to the State government.

The opposition questioned the validity of the resolution that was forwarded to the State government terming it was passed “unanimously,” when there were voices against the decision. The Mayor told the opposition members that the resolution was forwarded based on the majority vote of the council.

Further, Ward 11 Councillor S. Selvaraj from the Communist Party of India demanded a probe in the alleged scam in purchasing battery-operated vehicles for door-to-door waste collection.

Civic issues such as problems in underground drainage systems, leakages in drinking water pipelines and bad road condition were widely discussed at the meeting.