Civic issues dominate Coimbatore Corporation council meeting

July 30, 2022 18:04 IST

The fourth general meeting of the Coimbatore Corporation on Saturday saw councillors highlighting major civic issues in their areas.

Presided over by Mayor Kalpana Ananda Kumar along with Deputy Mayor R. Vetriselvan and Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap, the council took up 58 resolution for consideration and held detailed discussions.

Various issues including, underground drainage system, solid waste management, drinking water supply and storm water drain were discussed. The council passed 57 resolutions.

A resolution regarding zonation of corporation areas into A, B, C, and D in order to facilitate the property tax collection for newly-constructed buildings was taken into consideration.

Many councillors voiced their opinion regarding the rate fixation for various zones. Mr. Prathap said since this resolution was tabled as a proposal, objections from the councillors would be taken into consideration before the final rate fixation.

East Zone chairperson Ilakkumi Ilanchelvi Karthik brought the issue of sewage stagnation close to the airport. She also alleged that stagnation in private land was because of a 7 ft wall that obstructed the drainage flow. This situation created an unhygienic environment as it becomes a hotspot for mosquito breeding, she alleged.

AIADMK floor leader R. Prabhakaran demanded clarification about the display board charges collected by the corporation during plan approval for buildings. He also highlighted the issue of non-availability of benches in the Rathinapuri Corporation School.

The Commissioner said that proposals would be sent to MLAs to spend 30% of their MLA Local Area Development Scheme fund for infrastructure development in schools.

When a councillor drew the attention of the Commissioner regarding the stray dog menace, the latter said that the Corporation has planned to create a sterilisation centre at the central zone. The infrastructural bottlenecks in the animal birth control would be rectified soon and accelerated steps would be taken to ensure that stray dog menace could be controlled. The Corporation has planned mass sterilisation camps for dogs next month, he added.

Unlike last month, this time the meeting was conducted in an orderly manner during which various grievances were raised by zonal chairpersons, committee chairpersons and party floor leaders.

Out of the 100 ward councillors, 92 were present. Some councillors were seen marking their attendance and walking out even before the discussions. began.