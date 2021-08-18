Civic body urged to fill vacancies of conservancy workers

ERODE

18 August 2021 00:17 IST

Since conservancy workers’ vacancies in the Corporation are yet to be filled, leading to work pressure on the existing workers, members of Erode District Rural Development Local Body Workers’ Association, affiliated to CITU, urged the civic body to fill the vacancies on a war footing.

In a petition submitted to Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan here on Tuesday, the members said the Corporation was carrying out all the works with minimum workers in the past years.

Population had increased in the Corporation limits, leading to development of all the wards in the four zones.

The workers were involved in collecting municipal solid waste from households from 6.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. and segregating it. Due to shortage of workers, those involved in drinking water supply were being used for solid waste management, the petition said.

The workers were also involved in mass cleaning activities in the wards on all days which were earlier done only on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“Since mass cleaning is done from 6.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. every day, cleaning works in wards could not be done,” they said and wanted workers appointed for mass cleaning activities. The workers were involved in collecting food waste from 2.30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and were also involved in collecting poultry waste regularly.

The members said salaries to the workers were paid between 15 and 20th of every month and wanted it given from 5th and 10th of every month.