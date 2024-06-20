Civic body to go in for solar power generation at Vellalore compost yard

Coimbatore Corporation plans to install a 25 mw solar power generating unit at the Vellalore compost yard at a cost of ₹150 crore.

At present, the Corporation is spending close to ₹10 crore a month towards electricity for the street lights in the 100 wards. This is seen as a huge financial burden and the Corporation plans to go in for solar power to reduce the expenditure incurred in power tariff.

Already, a 5 mw solar power generation unit was functioning in Kavundampalayam and the civic body, as a next step, plans to install another unit with a capacity to generate 25 mw of power at the Vellalore compost yard.

Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran told reporters the electricity generated at the Vellalore compost yard would be sent to Podanur sub-station and the cost would be adjusted in the bills that the Corporation would get to power its street lights. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) was getting ready and would be sent to the State government.

A project would also be executed to generate power from the 600 metric tonnes of garbage at the dump yard. In addition, a DPR was ready to upgrade the dump yard for fixing latest machinery costing ₹245 crore. Once the project was implemented, the residents of Vellalore could heave a sigh of relief from the nauseating smell and the frequent fire accidents causing smoke at the dump yard could be averted, he added.