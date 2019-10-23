Civic body to focus on govt. establishments that turn into mosquito-breeding sources

In its drive to destroy mosquito-breeding sources to prevent a dengue outbreak, the Coimbatore Corporation is focussing its attention on the premises of government establishments, particularly police stations, that turn into breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Sources familiar with the development said that following the recent visit by the Director of Public Health, the civic body would focus on government buildings.

The focus would be first on police stations in view of the large number of vehicles being housed on their premises for long as material evidence in cases.

Their turning into mosquito-breeding sources made policemen vulnerable to dengue, the sources said, recalling instances of policemen testing positive for dengue in 2018.

Policemen in Kattoor and Singanallur police stations tested positive for dengue. Likewise, the Rapid Action Force establishment in Vellalore was another hotspot.

The sources said that the intensity of the presence of mosquito larvae, mosquitoes and the number of breeding sources at those establishments could be gauged from the fact that policemen, considered abled bodied and healthy and therefore with better resistance to diseases compared to a majority of the populace, had tested positive for dengue.

The next target on the Corporation's radar were schools. The rear of the schools, balconies, playgrounds and materials in unused corners made students vulnerable as they sat throughout the day in classes – a period when the mosquitoes transmitting the dengue-causing virus are known to be active.

The Corporation would also focus on hospitals as in-patients being treated for other illnesses could be vulnerable to dengue.

The other vulnerable locations that had come to the Corporation’s notice was government establishments and employees' quarters. In 2018, the Corporation had found mosquito breeding to be high in the quarters of security personnel near the Coimbatore Airport.

The sources said that in keeping with the State Government's directive of observing every Thursday as anti-dengue day the department staff should clean their premises.

Also, as part of the efforts to check dengue cases and ensure that breeding sources were destroyed the Corporation had slapped fines totalling ₹5 lakh in the last two months.

In response to police stations becoming dengue-vulnerable spots, S. Selvakumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters), Coimbatore City Police, said that the Commissioner of Police had given instructions to all the police stations to ensure that their premises were free from mosquito breeding sources.

“He gave the instructions a month ago ahead of the impending Northeast Monsoon. Cleaning is conducted at all stations and it will continue.

The City Police Commissioner's office is also clean and recently Commissioner Sumit Sharan led a mass cleaning drive,” he said.

With regard to seized vehicles parked in stations, Mr. Selvakumar said that there was practical difficulty in clearing the vehicles as they had to be disposed of only after completing formalities.

A senior official from the 105 Battalion of Rapid Action Force (RAF) based at Mahalingapuram near Vellalore said that precautionary measures, including clearing of mosquito breeding sources, were being carried out on the campus.

Last year, several personnel from the RAF campus were treated for dengue following an outbreak.