Civic body redresses four grievances immediately

Coimbatore Corporation immediately redressed grievances of four petitioners during the weekly grievance meeting on Wednesday.

A release from the civic body said that Deputy Commissioner S. Prasanna Ramasamy issued directions to authorities to change names in property tax books, as requested by two petitioners, and ordered garbage to be removed from places mentioned by two other petitioners.

The release also said that the Corporation received 93 petitions from the residents highlighting their grievances related to condition of roads, maintenance of street lights, supply of drinking water, among others.

The petitioners also highlighted issues related to encroachment of open space reserve and discharge of sewage in the open. A.R. Thiruvenkadam, a resident of a gated community on Nanjundapuram, alleged that the an open space reserve in the community was encroached and wanted the civic body to act on it.

He said he had been raising the issue with the Town Planning Wing officials in the East Zone but it was difficult to even meet them.

V. Natarajan, a resident of Kumarapalayam, said though the State government had approved the layout he resided the Corporation were unwilling to confirm the same.

Representatives of a resident welfare association in Kavundampalayam and Ganapathy Managar said their petitions were to urge the Corporation to construct storm water drains.