Civic body plans to revive construction of debris recycling plant in Ukkadam

Debris dumped in water bodies and on roads will soon be a thing of the past in the city.

Coimbatore

01 December 2021 23:44 IST

The Corporation is working out the details to submit a proposal to the Centre

Coimbatore Corporation is working to revive the proposal to build a construction waste and debris recycling plant.

The revival comes four years after the Corporation mooted a ₹12.50-crore proposal to process 100 tonnes waste a day by building the plant on a 15-acre site in Ukkadam. After floating tender, processing bids and awarding contract to a Chennai-based company, the Corporation could not complete the construction of the plant for several reasons.

The Corporation had mooted the proposal under the public-private partnership model, wherein the company winning the bid would also invest in the plant and sell the final product to make money.

After four years of trying and giving up the project, the Corporation had revived the project, thanks to the fund it was expected to get under the Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0, said sources. One of the components of the SBM 2.0 was processing construction waste and debris. The Corporation wanted to make use of the opportunity to build the plant, the sources said.

To submit a proposal to build the plant to the Central Government, the Corporation was working out the details. It was assessing the construction work going on within the city, zone-wise based on the planning permission the town planning wing issued every month.

Of those permissions, the Corporation was specifically looking at those where construction activity included demolition of old buildings as they generated more waste than new construction.

The sources also said the Corporation was also exploring the possibility of having more than one construction waste and debris management plant in the city, what with the growth the city saw and the future needs.