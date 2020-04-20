Civic body now focussing on migrant workers

Coimbatore Corporation that has been conducting tests to check for COVID-19 virus in people who live in the neighbourhood of those who have tested positive to check for community transmission of the virus, if any, has now turned its focus on the health of migrant workers.

According to sources, the Corporation with help from the Coimbatore City Police have been identifying places where migrant labourers have been living or the latter has accommodated them to test them for fever or other ailments.

The Corporation is focusing on migrant labourers because they are known to live in small rooms or houses or construction sites where they may find it difficult to observe personal distancing norms or live hygienic environment.

The same situation persists in lodges where the police have accommodated them and, where, again, personal distancing is difficult to observe.

Of the identified 10,000-odd workers in city limits, the Corporation has so far tested 3,500-odd workers for fever or other ailments, they say and clarify that the Corporation is not testing the workers for COVID-19 but only for common fever.

Only if the workers show symptoms COVID-19 will the Corporation start the process of testing them for the virus.

The Corporation is also using the opportunity to treat the workers for other health issues they rise, the sources say and add that the objective is to ensure that the migrant workers do not turn vulnerable and are well taken care off during the lockdown.