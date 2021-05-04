Civic body invites volunteers to handle pandemic

Salem

04 May 2021 22:58 IST

The Salem Corporation has invited volunteers to work with the civic body in various COVID-19 pandemic-related activities.

Salem Corporation Commissioner N.Ravichandran said in a release that the civic body is looking for volunteers to bring in more persons for the fever camps, to create awareness on COVID-19 disease, conducting door-to-door screening, delivering essentials and medicines to residences in quarantine zones, to prevent the public from venturing out of quarantine zones and to inform officials about persons violating safety norms. The Corporation said in a release that interested persons could download the google form in the Corporation’s website and apply for the position.

According to a release, there are 69 containment zones in the Corporation limits at the moment and 73 fever camps are being organised on each day. As many as 680 field workers have been deployed as part of containment measures, a release said.

