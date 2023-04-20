Civic body exhorts residents in Tiruppur to utilise incentive scheme for property tax payment

April 20, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST

: Tiruppur Corporation has urged the residents to avail of the utility of the incentive scheme for payment of property tax before April 30.

Under the scheme, 5 % of the net property tax payable by an assessee, subject to a maximum of ₹5,000 is granted as incentive for those paying the property tax within 30 days from the date of commencement of the half-year.

The civic body has been creating awareness about this scheme through Short Messaging Service, voice message, putting up announcement boards, making announcements over public address system attached to the vehicles used for garbage-collection, announcements through radio, and press releases.

The property tax could be paid to the bill collectors at doorsteps, and at e-seva kendra in the Corporation offices.

The payments are accepted through RTGS (Real Time Gross Settlement) and NEFT (National Electronic Fund Transfer) modes, a press release said.

The Corporation, official sources said, is in the process of identifying non-assessees and under-assessees for mopping up its revenue.