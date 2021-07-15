Civic body evicts 57 houses that encroached water body

Coimbatore Corporation on Thursday removed encroachments in the eastern part of Gokulam Colony, off Marudhamalai Road, in P.N. Pudur.

Executive Engineer, encroachment removal, S. Ravichandran and Assistant Town Planning Officer K. Sathya, who led the eviction drive, said the Corporation demolished 57 houses that were built at least over 30 years ago encroaching upon a channel that fed water to the Krishnampathy tank.

Around 75 families were living in those houses that stretched for around a kilometre along the channel.

The Corporation demolished the houses after issuing notices to the occupants a few months ago as it wanted to ensure water flow into the tank during the monsoon season.

The Corporation along with the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board had enrolled the families in the list of encroachers who needed alternative accommodation. The Board had given alternative accommodation to the evicted families in its tenement in Kovaipudur.