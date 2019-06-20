Civic body begins repairing damaged roads in R.S. Puram

Aimed at providing some relief to the residents of R.S. Puram, the Coimbatore Corporation has began repairing roads damaged due to the execution of the 24x7 drinking water supply scheme.

The Corporation has engaged Suez Projects Pvt. Ltd. to improve water supply distribution in the old city area of 60 wards.

The company has began the work first in R.S. Puram – Wards 23 and 24 and a part of 79. The work includes replacing main distribution pipelines and house service connections.

The Corporation sources familiar with the road repair work said that the civic body had filling the dug or damaged stretches of road with wet mix macadam (mixture of aggregates and blue metal) and it had taken up the work first on Ponnurangam Road and Sir Shanmugam Road as Suez Projects Pvt. Ltd. had completed laying the main distribution pipeline and house service connections pipes.

The Corporation would continue filling damaged portions of the streets in R.S. Puram as and when the company completes a road. It was doing so to better the roads, especially as it was the South West Monsoon season.

As and when the company completed the entire work, the Corporation was ready to rebuild the roads as it had obtained sanction and fund from the State Government under the Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Fund.