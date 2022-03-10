Civet cat found in a sewer drain near Gudalur released into the wild

Rohan Premkumar March 10, 2022 17:05 IST

Rohan Premkumar March 10, 2022 17:05 IST

Forest officials, who nursed it, say they have no means to care for the animal

A civet. File photo

Forest officials, who nursed it, say they have no means to care for the animal

A month-old civet cat that was rescued by the Forest Department in Gudalur division was released back into the wild on Wednesday. The cat was found in a sewer drain in Kozhipalam near Gudalur a few days ago. Another civet cat, believed to be from the same litter, was found dead after being run over by a vehicle along the Gudalur-Kozhikode road. Forest officials rescued the cat and nursed it at their office in Gudalur. They said they released the animal back into the wild as they had no means to care for the animal. There were no rescue shelters where the civet cat could be sent to. They hoped that the mother of the rescued animal would have returned and taken it back into her care.



Our code of editorial values