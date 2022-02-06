City roads saw no maintenance during previous govt.: Stalin

People who witnessed loot of public money in the last government would see the DMK government implementing the schemes they desired, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Sunday while launching his campaign for local bodies polls from Chennai.Addressing cadre of parties in the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance through video link, he said, “It was because of poor maintenance of roads during the AIADMK government that the city roads were damaged and filled with potholes. After the local bodies elections, all city roads will be built. And, I like to make this assurance today.”People were aware of the status of flyovers under construction for long in the city. Very soon, the government would announce the deadline and complete the work within that time frame. He also said that those waiting for new water connection would get those as their applications would be processed in a transparent manner.The process to get building plan approval would be simplified. He added that after the elections, ward-wise monthly grievances redress meeting would also be held.The way the DMK government had functioned in the past eight months was an example in good governance for it had fulfilled several promises. It listened to big industrial houses as well as the common man to fulfil promises.The Chief Minister reminded voters that it was during the DMK regime that Coimbatore got the Avinashi Road, Cross Cut Road flyovers and Pilloor drinking water scheme. On Saturday, in his meetings to introduce the Secular Progressive Alliance candidates to voters, Minister for Electricity and Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji said the opposition parties were scared of facing voters in the local bodies elections.The DMK, however, was confident as the government had fulfilled several promises like making bus travel free for women and reducing Aavin milk price by Rs. 3 a litre.