City police to intensify checks on autorickshaws in Salem

The Salem City Police are planning to intensify checks on autorickshaws to ensure that they are operating with proper permits and other required documents.

With app-based and call taxi services yet to make inroads in Salem, buses and autorickshaws are the major public transportation services the public depended on.

The police and the Regional Transport Department have been jointly conducting various drives to prevent operation of autorickshaws without proper permits and have seized many autorickshaws at several instances.

To prevent overloading in autos and to check whether the vehicles are operated with proper permits, the police are planning to conduct intensive verification of documents of autorickshaws plying within the city.

City Police Commissioner T.Senthil Kumar said that besides verifying the documents, the drive would also check overloading in autorickshaws and share autos.

S.Senthil, Deputy Police Commissioner (Crime and Traffic) said, “we have asked the auto drivers to produce two photocopies and originals of documents like driving licence, registration certificate, permit, vehicle insurance and fitness certificate. We will maintain a record of the documents and a set of copies will be signed by the police and returned to them. During vehicle checks, the auto drivers must produce these copies.”

He added that while permits had been given for only 6,000 autorickshaws in Salem, close to 10,000 autos are being operated.

According to the police, multiple autos are being operated with single permit, and this exercise is done to put a check on it.

Helmet zones

The police will also be setting up helmet zones at two major junctions in Salem from Monday.

Riders without helmets will be stopped, fined and they may not be able to ride in the zones without helmets.

According to the police officials, the zones will be set up from Nethimedu to Periyar arch and at the Sundar Lodge junction near Maravaneri Road.