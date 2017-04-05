Coimbatore police revive mounted horse wing

Soon, morning joggers on Race Course and people hanging out at VOC Grounds will be greeted by smart cops sporting white T-shirt, khaki pants, and riding boots. As the city police are reviving the mounted horse unit, it will also be a throwback for senior citizen.

To begin with, Police on Wednesday brought five horses – Regimental Hero (4), Power of Liberty (5), Dancing Duke (6), Scent of Power (6), and Aviator (9) – to the renovated stable on Police Recruits College campus on completion of one month training with mounted horse unit in Chennai. The horses, all Indian breed, are inducted from Madras Race Club.

“Coimbatore City police have a sanctioned strength of 10 horses for mounted horse unit. Five more horses will be inducted to the unit in due course of time,” said Police Commissioner A. Amalraj, who initiated to revive the unit which was dysfunctional since 2006. The unit had commenced operation in 1991.

K. Udhaya Kumar, Inspector (Armed Reserve Police), who is in charge of the unit, said that 10 policemen have undergone one month training along with the horses in Chennai. Sub-inspector A. Subramanian, who was part of the mounted horse unit from 1991 to 2006, will lead the team. The unit will be used for crowd management other than patrolling purpose.

The horses will be saddled up by 6 a.m. For riding session in the area close to the stable till 6.45 am. Once acquainted with the new people and atmosphere, the horses will be taken out for patrol service in selected areas like Race Course, VOC Grounds, Nehru Stadium, etc., from 6.45 a.m. to 7.20 a.m.

The animals will be given feed at 8 a.m. following which the stable will be cleaned. At 11 a.m. the horses will be given water which will be followed by next feeding at 12 noon. After giving a light feed at 4 p.m., the horses will be taken out for a walk on the campus. The last feed of the day will be given at 6 p.m.

“The feed consists around 18 items including crushed oats, bran, horse gram, Bengal gram, linseed, Hariyali hay, carrot, common salt, and rock salt apart from supplements like fish oil and vitamin tablets. The cost of feed for a horse is ₹ 500 per day,” said Mr. Subramanian, adding that the animals will be checked by a veterinarian once in a month. The stable which has space to accommodate 10 horses also have ceiling fan.

According to Mr. Subramanian, the horses can be used for service till they attain the age of 15.