City police return to foot patrolling

According to City Police Commissioner, the objectives of foot patrolling are to ensure visible policing and better engagement with the community.

25 July 2021 23:50 IST

Despite having fleets of vehicles and networks of surveillance cameras, the Coimbatore City Police have reintroduced a rather difficult, but time-tested method of patrolling.

Police personnel attached to all the 15 stations in the city are now conducing foot patrols in their respective limits to build the “missing bond” with people.

An initiative by City Police Commissioner Deepak M. Damor, foot patrols are conducted in or more areas coming under each police station every day.

“Patrols are of different types including four-wheeler patrol, two-wheeler patrol and foot patrol. Each patrol is suitable for different types of areas and has its pros and cons. The main objectives of foot patrol are to ensure visible policing and better engagement with the community to understand local area-specific challenges,” he said.

According to him, police personnel get much better understanding of the lay of the land during foot patrols which also enhances the enforcement and problem-solving capability of the police.

It is helpful in curbing violence, improving public health and in building relationship between the police personnel and the community.

“Relationships built through foot patrols can change the view of the community on police officers. Citizens get to know their officers and vice versa,” Mr. Damor said.

Though the police are getting positive feedback from the public, the human resource crunch is a hurdle for the police to conduct foot patrols in organised and effective manner.

A team consisting of inspector, sub-inspector and police personnel from each police station will conduct the foot patrols in one or more designated areas in a day.

Foot patrols have been reintroduced in addition to the 24 four-wheeler patrol teams and 42 two-wheeler patrols teams in the city.

Increased vehicle use

“Foot patrol used to be a routine in all police stations until some years ago. The practice faded slowly following increased use of vehicles for patrols. Reintroduction of foot patrols will definitely bring in visible results,” said an Assistant Commissioner of Police.