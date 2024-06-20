City Police open three more pelican crossing signals for pedestrians in Coimbatore

According top priority for pedestrian safety, the Coimbatore City Police have on Thursday opened three more pelican crossing signals at which vehicles will stop at frequent intervals to allow people to cross the roads.

The three signals were installed near the PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, and at CIT College, both on Avanashi Road and at the Karumbukkadai - Saramedu Junction. The already existing nine pelican crossing signals are placed at Gandhipuram town bus stand, near Park Gate on Dr. Nanjappa Road, 100 ft road near the 11th cross, Ganapathy bus stand, Thudialur and near the Brooke Fields Mall.

The city accounted for five national highways, 57.2 km of six State highways, 77 km length of important district roads and 40.7 km of other district roads. To enhance pedestrian safety, the Coimbatore West and East Traffic Police units have removed encroachments on pedestrian pathways at 31 places.

In the event of public coming across any encroachments, they could inform the city police control room at 94981-81213 or 8190000100 (whatsapp). In addition, the public could also call 0422-2300970 or post the information on policecbecity in the X (formerly twitter) social media platform or could post the information on the face book page of the Coimbatore City Police.