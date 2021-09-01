City police levy ₹1.81 core fine on traffic violators

The Coimbatore City Police levied a fine of ₹1.81 crore on people who were found involved in various traffic violations in the last six months.

According to S.R. Senthilkumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), the whopping sum of 1,81,81,890 was imposed on violators in 9,00,108 cases.

The highest number of cases registered was against people who rode two-wheelers without wearing helmet. A total of 5,43,599 persons were booked for the offence.

The police registered 14,339 cases against persons who drove their vehicles without fastening the seatbelt.

While 8,809 persons were booked for overspeeding, 4,173 were booked for rash driving. Cases were registered against 1,617 persons who used mobile phones while driving.

A total of 48,347 persons were booked for jumping traffic signals. As many as 1,02,647 cases were registered for parking violations.

According to the police, they had practical difficulty in checking cases of driving under the influence of alcohol when COVID-19 cases were high in Coimbatore.

The police resumed the checking after the number of COVID-19 cases declined. A total of 394 cases were registered for drunk driving in August alone, said the police.