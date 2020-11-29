City police launch combing operations to prevent crimes

Police personnel conducting vehicle check at Kulathupalayam in the city on Saturday.

COIMBATORE

29 November 2020 23:43 IST

A 50-member special team has been formed in East and South sub-divisions

The Coimbatore City Police have started vehicle checks and combing operations in select areas that come under two police sub-divisions, East and South, to prevent crimes.

According to senior police officers, the vehicle checks and combing operations are aimed at curbing crimes ranging from chain snatching to organised crimes.

Based on instructions from City Police Commissioner Sumit Shran, the police conducted vehicle checks at 42 places in the two sub-divisions on Saturday.

G. Stalin, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), said most of the interior and extended areas of the city came under the limits of seven police stations of East and South sub-divisions where crimes involving youngsters were frequently getting reported. “Police personnel will check vehicles driven by youth during the special drives. Vehicles travelled by women and families will not be stopped for checking,” he said.

According to him, prevention and detection of crimes such as chain snatching, vehicle theft, robbery, possession of weapons, smuggling of ganja and banned tobacco products are possible through the surprise checks.

Of the 15 law and order police stations in Coimbatore city, interior and extended areas of the city fall under seven police stations - Saravanampatti, Peelamedu, Singanallur, Selvapuram, Kuniyamuthur, Podanur and Ramanathapuram.

The police have also identified several unused and barren lands under the limits of these seven police stations where persons who involve in anti-social activities hang out. These areas were less frequented by the police before.

Mr. Stalin said a 50-member special team of the police was formed in the two sub-divisions for the combing operations. Personnel from the seven crime police stations in the two sub-divisions were also part of the surprise vehicle checks and combing operations.