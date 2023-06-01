City Police initiative Vettri Vithaigal for children gets good response in Salem

June 01, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Salem

The Salem City police conducted a summer camp under the initiative Vettri Vithaigal for children residing at Kitchipalayam, which evoked good response.

Kitchipalayam is an area in Salem city that is notorious as a crime-infested area. Due to the gang war between local thugs in the area, many murders took place. For decades, the area was identified with criminal gangs by the Salem people. Though the police increased the monitoring in the area, illegal activities continue.

To prevent the next generation from falling into bad habits and to guide them to a good path, the city police decided to conduct a summer camp for children at Kitchipalayam and in surrounding areas.

Assistant Commissioner P. Asokan said that based on the instructions from the City Police Commissioner, the camp was held in May. Initially, 45 students attended the camp, and following good response from them, 70 students attended. “We conducted spoken English training through a trainer and provided motivational speeches. Every week, we took the children for a picnic to Anna Park, Zoological Park, and the district library. Now, we decided to identify the dropout children in the locality, to convince them and their parents, and to admit the children again to school,” Mr. Asokan added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Commissioner S.P. Lavanya said that in the preamble of the Juvenile Act itself, it says that children should be diverted from crime-prone areas and not exposed to crime.

“To show them a good path under this initiative, we conducted the summer camp. During summer, schools will be closed, and there should be no diversion for the students. We are getting a good response from the children, who attended the camp. We will continue this camp for the students and guide them,” Ms. Lavanya added..

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.