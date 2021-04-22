City Police educate public on night curfew

COIMBATORE

22 April 2021 04:01 IST

The City Police have taken up the role of educating the public on the need to follow restrictions imposed for the night curfew between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.

On the first day of the night curfew, the police on Tuesday night largely engaged themselves in educating motorists and pedestrians on various restrictions and safety measures to be followed.

“The force tried to create awareness among people and motorists who were found on roads and public places after 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

During vehicle checks, the police exempted essential services and people who had come out for emergency,” said G. Stalin, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Coimbatore City Police.

According to Mr. Stalin, the force did not come across many people or motorists who ventured out without an emergency or valid reason on Tuesday night.

Though some shops and bakeries were found operating after 10 p.m., the police made them down the shutters.

Bus stands

Mr. Stalin added that the force on curfew duty was also instructed to avoid crowding of people and ensure that even people who get stranded in places like bus stands maintain physical distansing.