City hospitals launch initiatives to battle cancer

Observing World Cancer Day, Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Oncology and Research (SRIOR), Coimbatore, on Tuesday launched cancer awareness umbrellas and a digital platform named “Help Cancers” to aid cancer patients who are in need of financial assistance for treatment.

Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner J. Sravan Kumar launched the cancer awareness umbrellas and Help Cancers website (http://helpcancers.com) in the presence of D. Lakshminarayanaswamy, managing trustee of SNR Sons Charitable Trust, SRIOR director P. Guhan and SRIOR's chief surgical oncologist K. Karthikesh.

Each umbrella bears ribbons of different colours and the types of cancers corresponding to them. QR codes are also printed beside each type of cancer, scanning of which will direct the user to awareness materials on that particular type of cancer.

“This umbrella is being distributed free of cost to NGOs and people who are willing to register themselves as ambassadors to spread awareness on cancer” said Dr. Guhan.

Help Cancers website will provide information of cancer patients who require financial assistance. People who wish to contribute for their treatment can donate through this platform or sponsor treatment of patients.

‘Care for Life’

GEM Hospital and Research Centre, Coimbatore, launched “Care for Life”, a joint initiative with Rotary Club of Coimbatore.

It intends to spread awareness about gastrointestinal (GI) cancers such as cancer of the food pipe (esophagus), stomach, bowels (small intestine, colon, rectum), liver, pancreas, gallbladder and bile duct. It also aims to provide free treatment for patients in the early stage of GI cancers -- stage I and II.

R. V. Ramani, founder and managing trustee of Sankara Eye Care Institutions and B. Asokan, Dean of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, launched the initiative in the presence of C. Palanivelu, chairman of GEM Hospital and Research Centre.

Rotary Clubs of Lake Norman Huntersville and of Palm Springs, U.S., are the international partners for the initiative.

Awareness activities

PSG College of Nursing and PSG institute of Oncology conducted awareness activities at PSG Super Speciality Hospital to observe World Cancer day under this year's theme -- “I am and I will”.

Students made a butterfly formation and took a pledge on the theme.

T. Balaji, Project Director of Institute of Oncology, highlighted the role of palliative care in the management of cancer.

G. Kuppuswamy Naidu Memorial Hospital organised a public awareness programme at the GKD Auditorium here on Tuesday evening.