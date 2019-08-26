Coimbatore doctors win Tamil Nadu government’s recognition

City-based gastroenterologist V.G. Mohan Prasad along with 19 State Government doctors won the State Government’s ‘Best Doctor’ award in recognition of their services.

Project

Chairman of VGM Hospital, Coimbatore, Dr. Prasad, recognised for his service in the field of liver diseases, is currently working on a project aimed at eradicating hepatitis C virus from Annur where its prevalence rate is very high.

In the government sector, 18 doctors working in Coimbatore received the award from Health Minister C. Vijaya Baskar.

Tertiary care hospital

B. Asokan, Dean of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, said that eight doctors attached to the tertiary care hospital – Chakravarthy (Cardiology), Manohari (Medicine), Kalidas (Social Preventive Medicine), Sasikumar (Paediatrics), Murali (Radiology), Manonmani (Obstetrics and Gynaecology), Senthilkumar (Neonatology) and Ali Sultan (ENT) won the award.

T. Ravikaumar, Dean (In-charge), Government ESI Medical College Hospital, Singanallur, said that three doctors attached to the hospital namely Kulanthaivel (Resident Medical Officer), Tamilselvan (Laparoscopic Surgery), and Murugesan (Physiology) received the award.

From the secondary level government hospitals, doctors from the District Headquarters Hospital, Pollachi, - Raja (Resident Medical Officer, Karthikeyan (Eurology), Murugesan (General Surgery), Karthikeyan (Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and New born Care unit - Government Hospital, Mettupalayam) and Venkatesh (Nodal officer for National Health Mission) - won the award.

Honoured

Deputy Director of Health Services P.G. Bhanumathi said that Block Medical Officers Santhakumari (Dhaliyur) and Yagna Kumari (S.S. Kulam) were also honoured with the award.

M. Ilamathi, a doctor attached to the Coimbatore Corporation S.L.M. Home, won the award.

Dr. Ilamathi said the award was in recognition of the fact that the S.L.M. Home was the only urban primary health centre outside Chennai that performed cesarean delivery.

From the year 2014-15 to 2018-19, the hospital had performed more than 300 deliveries.