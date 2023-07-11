CITU urges Hosur Corporation not to evict street vendors

July 11, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The CITU has urged the Hosur Corporation to desist from evicting roadside shops in the Corporation limits. In the wake of removal of platform shops, push carts, and hawkers selling vegetables and fruits within Hosur jurisdiction over the past few weeks, the CITU has demanded that the Hosur Corporation adhere to the protections guaranteed to roadside vendors.

The CITU cadre staged a protest here on Tuesday. According to the trade union, the Union government had passed the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending)Act, 2014 and the State government had enacted parallel protections to regulate and assure livelihood of street vendors. However, the Hosur Corporation ignored implementation of those protections.

In addition, the CITU alleged that the contractors were extorting rent from street vendors beyond the notified tariffs, long after expiry of the contract period. Despite various petitions and representations to the Hosur Corporation Commissioner, the grievances had not been addressed.

However, the recent spate of eviction of street vendors by the Corporation authorities rendered them without a reasonable space for pursuing livelihood, the protesters said.

The protections included setting up of a vending committee; issuance of identity cards; disbursement of financial assistance and ensuring the legislative protections for the vendors, according to the Trade Union. Further, the protesters demanded that the vendors be permitted to sell without hindering traffic and called for a crack down on illegal rent-seeking.