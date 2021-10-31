CITU to protest against fuel price hike across State

The CITU will organise protests across the State against the steep hike in fuel prices, said A. Soundararajan, State president of CITU, here on Saturday.

The State committee meeting of CITU was held here for three days. Mr. Soundararajan told presspersons it was decided at the meeting that apart from a series of protests across the State, all vehicles would stop for 10 minutes (12 to 12.10 p.m.) on December 10 across the State to condemn the steep hike in fuel prices. Be it traffic signals, toll plazas, or on the road, the vehicles would stop for 10 minutes, he said.

The trade union also urged the State government to intervene and ensure higher wages for textile mill workers.

The number of permanent workers employed at the mills was dwindling and the temporary workers had not got a wage hike for almost two decades. Several industries in Coimbatore district had not paid bonus to workers this year and had not called the unions for bonus talks too, he said.

The union also called for withdrawal of outsourcing of jobs by the local bodies.

This was started by the previous AIADMK government and continued now. It could not be accepted, he said.