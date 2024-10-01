ADVERTISEMENT

CITU stages road roko in Salem

Published - October 01, 2024 08:00 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) staged a road roko in support of Samsung Company workers in Kancheepuram on Tuesday.

Demanding permission to start a union at Kancheepuram Samsung Electronics Indian unit at Kancheepuram and demanding police not to file cases against protesting workers, the CITU announced a statewide road roko protest on Tuesday. Based on that, CITU members, led by state deputy president Thiyagarajan, staged a road roko near Salem Old Bus Stand. More than 100 members participated in the protest. The police arrested the CITU members as they did not get permission for the protest and lodged them at marriage halls. They were released later.

