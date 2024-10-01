CITU members in Erode stage road roko

Over 100 members of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) who attempted to stage a road roko in support of protesting Samsung Electronics workers were removed by police here on Tuesday. Members said over 1,000 workers were protesting for four consecutive weeks in Sriperumbudur and the company management refused to fulfill their demand for higher wages and union recognition. They demanded the State government to intervene and end the protest by working out an amicable solution. They attempted to block the road at GH Roundabout, and were removed by police.

