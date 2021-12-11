Coimbatore

CITU holds ‘stop vehicle’ stir against hike in fuel prices

Opposing the increase in fuel prices, members of CITU halted their vehicles for 10 minutes in Erode on Friday.   | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

In a novel protest against fuel price hike, members of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) halted their vehicles for 10 minutes here on Friday.

Around 10 members stopped their two-wheelers at Surampatti Four Road from noon to 12.10 p.m. and raised slogans.

They said that fuel price hike had led to increase in the cost of essential commodities.

The ‘stop vehicle’ stir was organised State-wide to seek the attention of both the Central and State governments to reduce fuel prices. They distributed awareness pamphlets to the public urging them to support their stir. The protest was held at six places in which over 30 motorists took part.

In Salem, members of various Left organisations staged similar protests at Five Roads junction and Hasthampatti on Friday. The protest saw the participation of the members of CITU, Democratic Youth Front of India, farmer organisations, and members of various transport organisations.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 11, 2021 12:05:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/citu-holds-stop-vehicle-stir-against-hike-in-fuel-prices/article37928790.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY