CITU holds ‘stop vehicle’ stir against hike in fuel prices

In a novel protest against fuel price hike, members of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) halted their vehicles for 10 minutes here on Friday.

Around 10 members stopped their two-wheelers at Surampatti Four Road from noon to 12.10 p.m. and raised slogans.

They said that fuel price hike had led to increase in the cost of essential commodities.

The ‘stop vehicle’ stir was organised State-wide to seek the attention of both the Central and State governments to reduce fuel prices. They distributed awareness pamphlets to the public urging them to support their stir. The protest was held at six places in which over 30 motorists took part.

In Salem, members of various Left organisations staged similar protests at Five Roads junction and Hasthampatti on Friday. The protest saw the participation of the members of CITU, Democratic Youth Front of India, farmer organisations, and members of various transport organisations.